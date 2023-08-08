Small Silvis school expands to fit ‘so many support services for our students’.

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - At George O. Barr Elementary School in Silvis, students receive a traditional education in reading, writing and arithmetic.

Some also see mental health and behavior therapists, get tutoring from math and reading specialists and learn English as a second language.

Public schools are being asked to do a lot more these days, and with all these services comes the need for more space.

When students at George O. Barr returned to school last week, they had 12 new classrooms and other major upgrades.

“We’ve added so many support services for our students,” Superintendent Terri VandeWiele said. “Our English learner numbers have increased, and so we’ve added English learner teachers; we have three now in the district. We’ve also added therapeutic services within the district.

Of the 450 students enrolled, about 100 students receive extra reading help, 38 students get some kind of mental health or behavioral therapy and 68 are in special education.

VandeWiele said the planning has been going on for several years.

The expansion didn’t require a tax increase. The money came from COVID-relief funds, reserves and Illinois’ school funding formula, which aims to fund schools at 100% of what the state calls adequacy, or what resources the schools need to be sufficient.

“Over the last few years, we’ve increased from 56% to about 64% of adequacy, which doesn’t sound like a large increase, but that is hundreds of thousands of dollars that are being put into our school district to be able to really provide the services that our students need.”

New learning environments are designed to help these students.

The classrooms smell like fresh paint. Geothermal heats and cools the spaces. And teachers now have a faculty bathroom and adult-size chairs for parent visits.

The bigger spaces affect more than just the students.

“Our service providers can, not only provide those services in a welcoming environment, but they can also have a space where they can meet with parents and have meetings. We haven’t had that up until now. And that’s going to be a definite positive in terms of bringing the parents in and involving them in their child’s education and services moving forward.”

