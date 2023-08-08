Tornado confirmed in Hancock County from Sunday evening severe weather

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - Rain and thunderstorms moved through parts of the TV6 viewing area over the weekend, and it even produced severe weather with a Tornado Warning being issued for portions of Hancock County.

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has confirmed a storm chaser captured video of a tornado just to the east of Colusa in Hancock County, around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

While there was no damage reported, the video shows evidence of multiple touchdowns along the eight mile path the tornado took.

Storm chaser video shows the tornado going up and down for about 40 minutes, before the circulation dissipated.

Preliminarily through August 8, there have been 130 tornadoes in the state of Illinois. Across the river in Iowa, there have been at least 70, so far in 2023.

Click here for the latest First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sushi Staples investigation.
‘Christmases will never be the same’: Odd comment led to tip that found boy’s body
One person was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday night on the Interstate 80 ramp to U.S....
1 killed in I-80 rollover crash in Davenport
There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips

Latest News

The Illinois Flag Commission will select potential flags by September 2024.
Gov. Pritzker signs bill to explore creation of new state flag
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill, SB1818, which creates the Illinois Flag Commission...
Illinois New Flag Bill Signed
No damage was reported.
Tornado confirmed in Hancock County from Sunday evening severe weather
James Maldonado and Xavier Walker were arrested after a disturbance, Monday night.
2 arrested after Davenport heavy police presence Monday night