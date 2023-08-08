Tornado confirmed in Hancock County from Sunday evening severe weather

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - Rain and thunderstorms moved through parts of the TV6 viewing area over the weekend, and it even produced severe weather with a Tornado Warning being issued for portions of Hancock County.

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has confirmed a storm chaser captured video of a tornado just to the east of Colusa in Hancock County, around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

While there was no damage reported, the video shows evidence of multiple touchdowns along the eight mile path the tornado took.

Storm chaser video shows the tornado going up and down for about 40 minutes, before the circulation dissipated.

Preliminarily through August 8, there have been 130 tornadoes in the state of Illinois. Across the river in Iowa, there have been at least 70, so far in 2023.

