Yoga with Dassah

Yoga on the Dock with Dessah
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Meet the Certified Intuitive Eating Counselor and RYT-200 instructor that believes yoga is for every body which inspired the launch of Intuitive Peace with Dassah Skelton.

For more information, you can find Dassah’s upcoming schedule of yoga events or contact details at her website: https://www.intuitivepeacewithdassah.com/

Intuitive Peace with Dassah Skelton is on Facebook here and Instagram here.

