DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -An old, worn-out, or damaged bathroom is very unpleasant. And unfortunately, traditional bathroom remodeling services are expensive and can often drag on for weeks.

When in need of an efficient bathroom remodeling company that will transform a bathroom in only one day for a surprisingly affordable price, you need the help of Bath Planet’s acrylic bath and shower systems.

Bath Planet of the Quad Cities has products that have earned the Good Housekeeping Seal, which means you can trust that a Bath Planet bathroom will be built to last.

To learn more about how Bath Planet can complete your Davenport bath remodel efficiently and affordably, visit Bath Planet of the Quad Cities or call 563-900-5470 to schedule a free consultation from a local dealer. get in touch with the local business today at

Bath Planet of the Quad Cities is located at NorthPark Mall, 320 W Kimberly Road, Unit 234, Davenport. The phone number is 563-900-5470.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.