Blue Grass kennel owner charged with neglect

This is a generic image of a French Bulldog.
This is a generic image of a French Bulldog.(Tina Fineberg | AP Photo/Tina Fineberg, File)
By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC)- An animal kennel owner in Blue Grass has been charged with neglect after the death of a dog.

Lyndall Winter, owner of Bison Ridge Kennels, 3672 US-61, in Muscatine County has been charged with animal neglect after a dog in Winter’s care suffered a heat stoke and died, according to a media release from police.

Affidavits show that Winter failed to adequately house, feed, or water dogs, cats, or vertebrate animals in the care of the facility, possession or custody.

According to a media release on June 14, Daphne, a five-year-old French bulldog belonging to Mallory and Hailee Polito was in the care of Winter’s kennel.

Police say Daphne was left outside in the heat for approximately 30 minutes to an hour with the temperature being in the high 80s.

Employees at the kennel said that they advised that Daphne was having symptoms of a heat stroke as she was foaming at the mouth, breathing hard, and puking up blood.

Police say Winter was made aware of Daphne’s symptoms and conditions and that he also had prior knowledge of French bulldogs being more susceptible to heat stoke.

Daphne was brought back inside the kennel area to cool down, according to the media release, but the air conditioning was not working properly on this day.

Police said Winter failed to provide veterinarian care to Daphne which resulted in her death.

As such, Winter was charged with neglect.

