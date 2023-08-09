Candlelight vigil to be held for Trudy Appleby

A candlelight vigil will be held on Aug. 22.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A candlelight vigil will be held for Trudy Appleby who was last seen leaving her residence in Moline on August 21, 1996, when she disappeared, according to police. She was 11-years-old.

Nearly 27 years later, and just after police searched a property in Colona in connection to the case, on Tuesday, a candlelight vigil for Appleby is set to be held in the Kennedy Square Shopping Center, 167 Avenue of the Cities, on Aug. 22 at 6 p.m., according to a Facebook post.

Vigil organizers say everyone is welcome to join.

What? Candlelight vigil for Trudy Appleby

When? Aug. 22 at 6 p.m.

Where? Kennedy Square Shopping Center east of Jewel Osco at 167 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline

Who? Open to the public

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case
Sushi Staples investigation.
‘Christmases will never be the same’: Odd comment led to tip that found boy’s body
One person was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday night on the Interstate 80 ramp to U.S....
1 killed in I-80 rollover crash in Davenport
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips

Latest News

Historical building in Rock Island
Rock Island business owner seeks help preserving historical building
Fog tonight with more showers and storms Wednesday
First Alert Forecast - Fog tonight with more showers and storms Wednesday
Police searched a home in Colona Tuesday in connection to the Trudy Appleby case.
6 p.m. Trudy Appleby
Iowa National Guard trains for natural disasters alongside utility providers
Iowa National Guard prepares for natural disasters alongside utilities