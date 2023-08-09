Candlelight vigil to be held for Trudy Appleby

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A candlelight vigil will be held for Trudy Appleby who was last seen leaving her residence in Moline on August 21, 1996, when she disappeared, according to police. She was 11-years-old.

Nearly 27 years later, and just after police searched a property in Colona in connection to the case, on Tuesday, a candlelight vigil for Appleby is set to be held in the Kennedy Square Shopping Center, 167 Avenue of the Cities, on Aug. 22 at 6 p.m., according to a Facebook post.

Vigil organizers say everyone is welcome to join.

What? Candlelight vigil for Trudy Appleby

When? Aug. 22 at 6 p.m.

Where? Kennedy Square Shopping Center east of Jewel Osco at 167 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline

Who? Open to the public

