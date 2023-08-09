Corn growers react to AG Brenna Bird’s E15 lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa’s ethanol and corn industries are praising a lawsuit to force the federal government to allow cheaper E-15 gasoline to be sold year-round. Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird filed that lawsuit this week saying the EPA’s delay is violating the Clean Air Act.

E-15 is about 15 cents a gallon cheaper, burns cleaner than regular unleaded, and most cars on the road today can run on it. The Iowa Corn Growers Association is asking, “What’s the holdup?”

Most gasoline sold in Iowa already has 10 percent ethanol in it. E-15 ups that number to 15 percent. Oil companies don’t like that since that means less room for petroleum in your gas tank. Last year, Governor Kim Reynolds and a group of other governors asked the EPA to lift a summertime ban on E-15. That ban is in place over smog concerns that studies have found are unfounded.

Iowa’s Attorney General argues the EPA had 90 days to issue rules. Instead, it issued rules in April that wouldn’t take effect until next year. Dan Keitzer with the Iowa Corn Growers’ Association says the delay is costing Iowa farmers.

“We could lose 33% of the market, you know, because again, five percent or 10 percent versus 15 percent is two-thirds, you know, so we could lose to one-third of the market for ethanol,” Keitzer said.

The EPA has declined to comment on the pending lawsuit, but when it released rules earlier this year that would allow E-15 sales next summer. It said allowing it this summer would be moving too fast. However, it’s worth noting that the Biden Administration issued emergency waivers the last two years to allow E-15 sales in the summer. So E-15 is already available at many Iowa gas stations right now.

You can read Bird’s lawsuit here.

