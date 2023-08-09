Deputies identify Gladstone man killed in Henderson Co. UTV crash

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Gladstone man was killed and a Gladstone woman was injured after a UTV crash Tuesday morning.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office identified 79-year-old Kenneth Haley as the man killed in the crash.

According to a media release from the sheriff’s office, Tuesday morning at approximately 11:11 a.m., the dispatch center received a report of an ATV crash in rural Gladstone with serious injuries.

Upon arrival, officers found a 2023 Polaris UTV had rolled from the roadway into the cornfield.

According to deputies, Haley was driving with his daughter Kathy Foley, 55, west on Township Road 1325N, when the driver’s door came open and Haley attempted to close it, losing control of the UTV causing it to overturn into the ditch.

Haley was not wearing a seatbelt and had been ejected from the UTV, deputies said. Foley was wearing a seatbelt and was able to free herself after the crash.

Deputies said they started performing lifesaving treatment for Haley until the Burlington Fire Department paramedics arrived.

Haley was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to deputies. Foley is still hospitalized for her injuries but is “stable.”

