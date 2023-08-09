East Moline Sgt. Lind awarded Purple heart award

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - An officer severely injured in the line of duty in East Moline received an award Monday night from the East Moline Police Department.

Sergeant William Lind was critically injured on Oct. 24 while attempting to arrest a suspect wanted on felony arson charges.

Lind was given the Purple Heart award by East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey Monday night.

The Purple Heart Award is a high-level department award that is presented to an Officer who has received a serious injury resulting from an assault with potentially lethal force while acting in the line of duty, according to East Moline police. This award is also issued posthumously in the event of a line-of-duty death.

Eat Moline police said Lind was given this award for the serious wounds he received in the course of his duties on Oct. 24. He acted heroically, courageously, and without regard for his own personal safety in a commitment to the protection of our community in East Moline, Illinois.

Lind has recovered and is back on restarted duty, according to police.

