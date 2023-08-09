Family says Tuesday’s search in Trudy Appleby case comes up empty

COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - Dozens of police officers were on the scene at a house in Colona on Tuesday morning looking for clues in a 27-year-old mystery.

According to Moline Police, they issued a search warrant near the 600 block of 8th Street for evidence related to Trudy Appleby’s disappearance.

They were seen digging in the backyard of the house into the early afternoon.

Ray Eddleman, Trudy’s uncle, stood just beyond the crime tape on Tuesday.

He said investigators told him they had a lead on his niece, who has been missing since 1996.

“They came up empty. They didn’t find what they were hoping to find,” Eddleman said. “[This time of year is] hard enough as it is ... The detective told me that they had something they were working on this week. That’s all I’ve been thinking about.”

Anytime Eddleman’s dad John — Trudy’s grandfather — would hear that law enforcement was following a tip, he would be there watching, hoping for answers.

“My dad passed away,” Eddleman said. “I kind of feel like me being here is for my dad, because he passed away and not knowing what happened to Trudy.”

Childhood friend Amber Dunlap is also looking for closure. The then 11-year-old was at Dunlap’s house, the night before she disappeared.

“[We did] Everything,” Dunlap said. “We rollerbladed. We played street hockey. We played basketball. We teased my brother. We played video games.”

In 2020 officials, identified Jamie Fisher as a person of interest, the only one who is still alive.

Eddleman has made pleas in the past, asking Fisher to reveal what he knows.

“What more do you want my family to sacrifice for you to come forward with the truth?” Eddleman said. “Why wouldn’t you just want to get it off your chest instead of holding it in all these years?”

The anniversary of Trudy’s disappearance is Aug. 21.

Eddleman said it scares him every time a new search happens or a new tip comes through.

“I need to find Trudy,” Eddleman said. “After 27 years, I am sick of doing this.”

According to MPD, Trudy was last seen leaving her residence in Moline the morning of Aug. 21, 1996. She was reportedly with a man, in a gray box-style car.

Trudy would be 38 years old in 2023.

A candlelight vigil will be held for Trudy at the First Baptist Church in East Moline.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762-9500 or the MPD at (309) 797-0401.

