HDC Scavenger Hunt set for Aug. 26

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Handicapped Development Center will be hosting the 1st annual HDC Scavenger Hunt on Aug. 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the non-profit’s location at 4201 North Brady Street, Davenport.

Lexi Keppy, HDC, encourages viewers to participate in the task-oriented hunt/fundraiser and describes every aspect of the event including how to register.

Each task in the challenge is worth a specific number of points, so some will be worth more than others. A few tasks are required to complete to be eligible for prizes.

Doors will open at 2 p.m. for check-in or to address questions from hunting teams. The actual scavenger hunt will be 3-6 p.m. with post-hunt festivities from 6-7 p.m.

The cost is $30 per person and no more than 6 people can be on one team because every member must safely fit inside one vehicle.

Registration includes a t-shirt, food, beverages, a chance to win door prizes, and a chance at first or second-place prizes.

To register go to this link: https://p2p.onecause.com/hdchunt

The first ten teams that sign up will receive a $20 gas card.

If you have questions, contact Lexi Keppy at 563-391-4834 or lexikeppy@hdcmail.org.

Handicapped Development Center is a premier service provider that passionately advocates on behalf of individuals with disabilities by creating opportunities for success, achievement, growth, and happiness.

