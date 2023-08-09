Healthy in-a-hurry breakfasts

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) -Katie Schaeffer, a registered dietitian with Hy-Vee, shares tips and guidelines for getting more nutritious breakfasts together for the whole family (especially the children) as we near back-to-school season.

Reasons to incorporate better breakfasts include increased energy for bodies and brains, better regulation of blood sugar, and morning is the best time to ingest key nutrients like calcium and iron for absorption.

Watch the video to learn helpful information and recipe ideas.

