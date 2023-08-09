High School Football Preview: Davenport North

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport North Wildcats enter the 2023 football season on a mission.

“A lot of teams are putting us down, saying they’re going to come run through us. So, we are going to put up a fight, and hopefully win,” said Brycen Antle, a Davenport North senior outside linebacker.

For the Wildcats, their recipe for success starts with asserting their aggressiveness on both sides of the ball.

“We want to get back to being the kings of the city. That is something we take a lot of pride in,” said Adam Hite, Davenport North’s head coach. “We want to be a fun, fast, physical offense. Try to put up a lot of points, but also be balanced in the run-and-pass game. Defensively, we want to be one of the most physical defenses that we can be. We’ve had success on defense.”

When you look at the Wildcats’ roster, it’s clear they have a senior-led team.

“Last year, a lot of us had to step up a little more because we didn’t have a lot of seniors at all,” Antle said. “We’re all coming back for a second year of being a leader, but we take a lot of pride in that, and we are ready for it this year.”

“I’ve been playing varsity for four years now, so I really have a lot of experience with people and leading this year,” said Holden Phillips, a Davenport North senior offensive and defensive lineman. “Hopefully I can bring that to the table this year.”

“[We have roughly] 20 seniors, so everyone is kind of managing their position group, or they have multiple guys in a position group that can kind of handle everything in-house,” Hite said. “More voices are great. My voice only goes so far. I tell them my voice gets numb after a while, but when one of those seniors steps up and does something, our guys kind of take attention to it and respond better than with my voice sometimes.”

As the season approaches, the Wildcats’ mindset is clear.

“Winning is everything,” Antle said. “That’s all it is.”

