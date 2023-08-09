High School Football Preview: West Central

BIGGSVILLE, Ill (KWQC) - West Central comes into the season as defending state champions.

“It was awesome. I mean we could never really even tell how cold it was, we were just so worried about focusing on winning and making Coach Kirby happy,” said Blake Cole, a Heat senior.

And make Coach Kirby happy they did, and they made the towns of Biggsville and Stronghurst happy as well, bringing home the trophy that sits as a reminder right outside the gym.

“You come into the school, it’s hard to miss it. It’s right down the hall if you’re going into the gym. If you’re going to meet with your teacher, it’s right there,” said Jason Kirby, West Central’s head coach. “It’s in your mind. You know it’s there. You know, that doesn’t leave.”

And while the trophy and the pride won’t leave, what did leave was a very talented group of seniors. But this year’s group of seniors say that last year’s class taught them well, and what it means to play for the Heat.

“Their leadership for sure. Me and Blake, we’ve been working really hard with these younger classmen to get them where we were last year,” said Hunter Shrader, a Heat senior. “Start working with them, get them to where we were last year.”

And where West Central is at, is one of the winningest programs in the state over the last few years. At the end of a 4-5 season playing 11-man in 2019, the Heat switched over to 8-player. West Central returned to the field after COVID to a small spring season where they went a perfect 5-0. Since then the Heat are 21-3, and defending state champs. That half-season from COVID may have helped West Central prepare a little better.

“Our coaching staff went over to Iowa and up to Wisconsin every Friday and Saturday night in the COVID fall when nothing was going on in Illinois,” Kirby said. “We were already an 8-man team and we were just going to go in blind and learned what we had learned going to clinics, but the fact that we could go watch games, think about what our plan was, and almost in a sense do scouting reports from the bleachers. Paying attention to what they were doing and being able to learn from that. It made a huge difference. It gave our coaching staff a ton of confidence. In what we were going to try to do.”

“It’s just, about all we’ve known. I mean, we were the first freshman class in 8-man and we had a great team that year,” Cole said. “If we would have had a full year we would have won it all that year, too. It’s just, they put a big confidence booster on us for the next couple of years after.”

