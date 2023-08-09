Illinois has had more tornadoes than any other state, so far, in 2023

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The severe weather season started off quite busy in the Quad Cities area, with about three dozen tornadoes between the severe weather outbreaks of March 31 and April 4.

The March 31, 2023 outbreak is the largest outbreak in Quad Cities history, according to the National Weather Service Quad Cities, which covers 36 counties in eastern Iowa, western Illinois and northeastern Missouri. There has been at least one tornado in both Iowa and Illinois in every month of the year, so far. This includes the earliest tornado recorded in Iowa history.

Preliminary date from the Storm Prediction Center shows Illinois has had 130 tornadoes in 2023, through August 8. That is the most tornadoes out of any other state so far this year.

Here is a list of the states with the most tornadoes through August 8:

Illinois: 130 Alabama: 93 Texas: 78 Colorado: 76 Nebraska: 72

States with the most tornadoes so far in 2023 (KWQC)

Iowa is nor far behind, with 70 tornadoes being reported.

If these numbers seem like a lot, you are onto something.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the 30 year average for tornadoes in a given year in Illinois is 55.

Illinois tornadoes in 2023 through Aug. 8 (KWQC)

Across state lines in Iowa, the average is 52.

Iowa tornadoes in 2023 through Aug. 8 (KWQC)

