Inspire Next
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Inspire Next is a non-profit with the mission to inspire the next generation to excellence through a Head, Heart, and Hands approach.
Ayola Vesey, founder of Inspire Next, and daughter Arianna, discuss the various aspects of how the non-profit serves in the area of tutoring, cultural diversity, and teaching carpentry skills.
For more information, visit Inspire Next online at https://inspirenext22.com or call 563-271-1949.
Financial support can be donated here.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.