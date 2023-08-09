Inspire Next

Inspire Next
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Inspire Next is a non-profit with the mission to inspire the next generation to excellence through a Head, Heart, and Hands approach.

Ayola Vesey, founder of Inspire Next, and daughter Arianna, discuss the various aspects of how the non-profit serves in the area of tutoring, cultural diversity, and teaching carpentry skills.

For more information, visit Inspire Next online at https://inspirenext22.com or call 563-271-1949.

Financial support can be donated here.

