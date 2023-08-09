Iowa Transportation Commission Approves Aviation Program

By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA (KWQC) - The Iowa Transportation Commission approved $8.8 million for the fiscal year 2024 State Aviation Program, which includes several subprograms.

The Airport Improvement Program, AIP, will fund $5.3 million for a variety of safety initiatives including, system planning and air service development activities, according to a media release. It is also funding airport development projects at 17 airports in Iowa.

Area airports with projects include:

  • Clinton Municipal Airport, Reconstruct North Apron ‐ Phase 2, total cost $476,700 with $400,000 from the state
  • Dubuque Regional Airport, General Aviation Apron Reconstruction, total cost $500,000 with $400,000 from the state
  • Muscatine Municipal Airport, New Jet A Fuel System, total cost $500,000 with $400,000 from the state
  • Mount Pleasant Municipal Airport, Hangar Roof Replacement, total cost $132,000 with $92,000 from the state

Eligible AIP projects include runway, taxiway, and apron development; fuel systems; navigational aids; maintenance of aviation weather systems; runway marking; windsocks; emergency operational repairs; land-use planning; air service initiatives; and the mitigation of obstruction and wildlife hazards at airports, Iowa Transportation Commission officials said. The program is funded with revenue from aircraft registration fees and aviation fuel taxes.

Aviation vertical infrastructure programs are providing $3.5 million for projects at 11 general aviation airports and 8 commercial service airports in Iowa, the relase said. These programs fund the maintenance and development of airport facilities such as terminal buildings, maintenance facilities, and aviation hangars. Vertical infrastructure programs are funded from the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund.

Iowa DOT Aviation Director Tim McClung said smart capital investment from state, federal, local, and private funding sources are keeping Iowa’s aviation system competitive.

“The impacts of aviation to the state’s economy are real. From modern terminal buildings to aircraft hangar facilities and adequate ramp space, it’s important to continue positioning Iowa’s airports to serve changing needs,” McClung said.

The State Aviation Program supplements local and federal funding sources and seeks to maintain a safe and effective statewide air transportation system. Details on the State Aviation Program funding can be viewed at https://iowadot.gov/aviation/airport-managers-and-sponsors/State-Funding/state-funding-programs

Additional information regarding aviation in Iowa is available at www.iowadot.gov/aviation.

You can also contact Shane Wright, Iowa DOT’s aviation program manager, at 515-239-1048 or shane.wright@iowadot.us

