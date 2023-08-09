Moline police gives update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed Tuesday morning in connection to the 1996 disappearance of Trudy Appleby.

According to a media release from MPD, the search of the property in the 600 block of 8th Street did not locate any human remains.

Tuesday, the family of Appleby stated that officers told them that the search came up empty.

Wednesday, MPD confirmed in a media release that they did not locate any human remains in the Tuesday search.

MPD says they will continue to investigate the unsolved disappearance of Trudy Appleby until they reach a conclusion, regardless of the time that passes.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401.

