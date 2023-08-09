Raising awareness for rare childhood disease

A Davenport couple is trying to raise awareness about a rare disorder after it led to her child being born blind.
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport couple is trying to raise awareness about a rare disorder after it led to her child being born blind.

Jillian and Josh Spencer’s three-year-old son, Jensen was born with Norrie Disease. According to National Institutes of Health, male infants inherit a rare eye disorder that leads to blindness, at birth, or soon after.

“I was sitting in the car, getting the news over the phone, and it just hit you like a ton of bricks, you know, knowing that he’s not going to see this world,” said Jensen’s Mom, Jillian.  “And that was the first thing I texted my mom; that he’s blind and he’s not going to see this world. And the second thing is knowing he’s never going to see my face.”

Jensen had to have surgery just days after he was born. During that process, Jillian says that she was inspired to help others.

“Just processing everything that you dreamt of the past nine months, it’s completely changing,” said Jillian. “I immediately knew though, that weekend that I wanted to start like a YouTube channel or do something because I did not want anyone to feel as alone as we felt.”

During those times she felt alone, Jillian says she relied on her family for support.

“My parents had a picnic table on their patio, and my dad painted it, stained it and then he added these like thumbtacks to it and created braille out of those thumbtacks,” said Jillian. “And he did the alphabet down both sides.”

“I did the table for the love of Jensen,” said Grandfather, Art Wulf. “And hopefully someday he’ll be able to do the brille and the letters on it and have sand in it. So, he can feel it with touch also.”

Jillian says there’s still a long road ahead for Jensen, but they remain hopeful for the future.

“Making sure family comes first and doing whatever doctors recommend and always trusting your gut,” said Jillian. “I’ve learned that too, just advocating like crazy because we know what normal is for him and just advocating and staying active in the community because that support does mean a whole lot.”

Jensen’s Grandfather has encrypted the picnic table for it to read the words, love, nice, and of course, Jensen.

Jillian’s YouTube page: Life with Norrie Disease, can be found here.

