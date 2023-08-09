Rare piece of firefighting history returns to Silvis

A 1939 American LaFrance fire engine that was used for 25 years at the Silvis Fire Department has returned to the station after being traded away in 1964.
By Kyle Bales
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - A 1939 American LaFrance fire engine that was used for 25 years at the Silvis Fire Department has returned to the station after being traded away in 1964.

According to Chief John Winters, at the Silvis Fire Department, what happened to the fire engine after 1964 is unclear. A couple years ago someone bought it at an auction in the St. Louis area. Earlier this year, the same person called Winters to ask if they would be willing to purchase it after confirming it was used at the Silvis station many decades ago. A retired firefighter donated money to the nonprofit arm of the fire department in order to return ownership of the fire engine back to Silvis.

Winters says despite its remarkable condition after 25 years of service more than six decades ago it still needs a lot of work done to fully restore it.

“We want to keep it as original as possible,” Winters said, “We will have to contract out some of the work but we have a lot of skilled people at the fire department and also employees of the city that are going to help us with this.”

Winters says taxpayer dollars have not been used and will not be used for this project. He also said that they will be raising money through donations to complete the restoration. He added that the public can directly donate to the project at any branch of Blackhawk State Bank and that fundraisers will be announced on the Silvis Fire Department Facebook page.

Photo taken in the late 1940s. The fire engine returned to Silvis is the one on the right.
Photo taken in the late 1940s. The fire engine returned to Silvis is the one on the right.(KWQC)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case
James Maldonado and Xavier Walker were arrested after a disturbance, Monday night.
2 arrested after Davenport heavy police presence Monday night
Sushi Staples investigation.
‘Christmases will never be the same’: Odd comment led to tip that found boy’s body
Hundreds gathered in April 2021 to remember 10-year-old Breasia Terrell at a balloon memorial...
Henry Dinkins opts to have judge decide fate

Latest News

Dense fog by morning. Then, Thursday sun and 80s
First Alert Forecast - Dense fog by morning. Then, Thursday sun and 80s
A 1939 American LaFrance fire engine that was used for 25 years at the Silvis Fire Department...
SILVIS FIRE TRUCK KWQC
Iowa’s Attorney General argues the EPA had 90 days to issue rules. Instead, it issued rules in...
Corn growers react to AG Brenna Bird’s E15 lawsuit
A Davenport couple is trying to raise awareness about a rare disorder after it led to her child...
Raising awareness for rare childhood disease