Rare piece of firefighting history returns to Silvis

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - A 1939 American LaFrance fire engine that was used for 25 years at the Silvis Fire Department has returned to the station after being traded away in 1964.

According to Chief John Winters, at the Silvis Fire Department, what happened to the fire engine after 1964 is unclear. A couple years ago someone bought it at an auction in the St. Louis area. Earlier this year, the same person called Winters to ask if they would be willing to purchase it after confirming it was used at the Silvis station many decades ago. A retired firefighter donated money to the nonprofit arm of the fire department in order to return ownership of the fire engine back to Silvis.

Winters says despite its remarkable condition after 25 years of service more than six decades ago it still needs a lot of work done to fully restore it.

“We want to keep it as original as possible,” Winters said, “We will have to contract out some of the work but we have a lot of skilled people at the fire department and also employees of the city that are going to help us with this.”

Winters says taxpayer dollars have not been used and will not be used for this project. He also said that they will be raising money through donations to complete the restoration. He added that the public can directly donate to the project at any branch of Blackhawk State Bank and that fundraisers will be announced on the Silvis Fire Department Facebook page.

Photo taken in the late 1940s. The fire engine returned to Silvis is the one on the right. (KWQC)

