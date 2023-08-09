Rock Island business owner seeks help preserving historical building

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Musician and business owner, Andrezj Kozlowski, is asking the public to help him preserve the historical building his business is located in on the corner of 2nd Avenue and 16th Street in downtown Rock Island.

Kozlowski is the owner and director of the music academy and shop named Sound Conservatory which offers music lessons, sells instruments and hosts concerts. Performers at the concerts include world-class and Grammy award-winning musicians. He also performs his own shows.

“Having this business here is a crucial part of revitalizing Rock Island,” Kozlowski said, “As well as the quality of life for residents here in the Quad Cities.”

Kozlowski says he chose this particular building for its historical value. In 1901, the building originally opened as The Illinois Theatre and was once one of the oldest theatres in the state of Illinois. Since then the building has changed hands several times losing its roots in music and art.

With the goal of bringing the building back to its original purpose, Kozlowski signed a lease-to-purchase agreement last summer to begin turning the second floor of the building into a concert venue to host bigger events. At the time, Kozlowski thought he only needed to fix a leaky roof. After further inspection he realized the damage was more severe than previously anticipated. Water leaking through the roof and caused water damage on both the second and third floor.

According to Kozlowski, the damage has not yet impacted the overall integrity of the building but snow and ice this winter could further the damage to the point of it becoming unrepairable. This outcome not only jeopardizes his goal of turning the second floor into a concert venue but it also puts into question the longevity and of the building. Kozlowski says he needs to make the costly repairs before winter.

Sound Conservatory currently has 17 employees including several instructors, according to Kozlowski. He also says they have reached 260 students.

Kozlowski added that they are accepting monetary donations through a GoFundMe campaign online.

“We’re just asking for help to make sure that what we’re doing for our community, we can keep doing that,” Kozlowski said.

