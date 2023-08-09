Rock Island-Milan School District providing free breakfast and lunch 2023-24

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island-Milan School District #41 has announced that they will be providing free breakfast and lunch for the 2023-24 school year.

According to a media release from a district spokesperson, all elementary, junior high schools and the high school will continue to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for the 2023-24 school year.

Section 104 (a) of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 amended section 11 (a)(1) of the Richard B. Russell National School Lunch Act to provide an alternative to household applications for free and reduced-price meals in local educational agencies and schools with increased levels of low-income students, the media release stated. This alternative is referred to as the Community Eligibility Provision.

All students enrolled in a school in the Rock Island-Milan School District can participate in the breakfast and lunch program at no charge to them, the spokesperson said. Breakfast and lunch meals will follow the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) guidelines for healthy school meals.

The district says that they encourage students to participate in the school meal programs.

For additional information contact the school’s food service department at 309-793-5900.

