‘Sell It Saturday’ returns to CASI

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Center for Active Seniors has brought back “Sell It Saturday”.

Laura Kopp discusses the next event set for Saturday, Aug. 12 from 8 - 11 a.m. inside CASI’s Celebration Hall.

The public is invited to shop at participating vendor booths as a way to support CASI and local entrepreneurs.

For any Quad Citians that have things for sale--flea market items, handmade crafts, homemade baked goods, home-grown produce, or a direct sales business, consider reserving a vendor booth at CASI at a cost of $15 for a 10x10 space.

Center for Active Seniors, Inc. is located at 1035 West Kimberly Road, Davenport.

For more information, visit CASI online at https://www.casiseniors.org/ or call 563-386-7477.

