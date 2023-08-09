‘Sell It Saturday’ returns to CASI

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Center for Active Seniors has brought back “Sell It Saturday”.

Laura Kopp discusses the next event set for Saturday, Aug. 12 from 8 - 11 a.m. inside CASI’s Celebration Hall.

The public is invited to shop at participating vendor booths as a way to support CASI and local entrepreneurs.

For any Quad Citians that have things for sale--flea market items, handmade crafts, homemade baked goods, home-grown produce, or a direct sales business, consider reserving a vendor booth at CASI at a cost of $15 for a 10x10 space.

Center for Active Seniors, Inc. is located at 1035 West Kimberly Road, Davenport.

For more information, visit CASI online at https://www.casiseniors.org/ or call 563-386-7477.

