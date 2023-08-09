Setting sail at Lake Davenport Sailing Club

By Evan Denton
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Did you know that Davenport offers sailing? It’s a sport that might not be top of mind for some when thinking of QCA activities but at Lake Davenport Sailing Club, those who’re interested in setting sail can do just that.

The Lake Davenport Sailing Club can be found on East River Drive and it was established back in 1935, according to Don Allebach Associate Commodore at Lake Davenport Sailing Club.

Connected to the sailing club is the sailing school which teaches about the sport including how to deal with a capsized boat.

Additionally, those with the club say that they have powered boats on standby for safety and each sailor is required to wear a life jacket.

Once it’s time to set sail, Allebach explains what sailors can expect.

“There’s no motor, there’s no fumes, it’s just a beautiful symbiotic relationship with the water, wind and nature,” Allebach described. “You can set the sails and try to go anywhere you want to go, but the wind will decide if you’re going to get there or not.”

Officials with Lake Davenport Sailing Club, like Allebach, also said that they’re always seeing new groups of sailors coming into the club who are interested in learning more about the sport.

The club’s biggest event is the Polar Bear Regatta which will be held Oct. 6-8.

To learn more about Lake Davenport Sailing Club, click here.

