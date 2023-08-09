Showers and a few storms possible today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will work their way into the area this morning with areas south of I-80 dealing with the heaviest of the rainfall. Any fog will clear out by 8AM before clouds arrive and eventually showers for most of the area. Highs today will be held in check with most areas only in the mid 70s. A strong storm can’t be ruled out south of highway 34. We will be sunny again on Thursday with seasonal temps before yet the next system arrives on Friday with additional showers and storms likely. The weekend is looking pretty nice with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s until Sunday night when the next chance for rain returns.

TODAY: Showers. High: 78º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Low: 63º Winds: SW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 85º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.