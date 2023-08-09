State troopers track down stolen vehicle, save owner’s dog caught inside

State troopers in New York helped save a dog that was caught in a stolen vehicle.
State troopers in New York helped save a dog that was caught in a stolen vehicle.(New York State Police)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, N.Y. (Gray News) - Authorities in New York recovered a stolen car along with a dog that was caught inside over the weekend.

According to New York State Police, troopers spotted a vehicle last Sunday that was reported stolen from the Waterloo Premium Outlets.

They pulled the vehicle over and ended up arresting the two men inside.

Authorities identified the men as 45-year-old Charles Donato and 41-year-old Jay Garrigan Jr. They were taken into police custody and are facing charges that include criminal possession of stolen property.

During the traffic stop, troopers also said they found the vehicle owner’s dog, Glenn. They said he was taken out of the car in good health.

Troopers were able to return Glenn and the stolen car back to the owner.

Donato and Garrigan Jr. were transported to the Cayuga County Jail for their arraignment.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case
Sushi Staples investigation.
‘Christmases will never be the same’: Odd comment led to tip that found boy’s body
James Maldonado and Xavier Walker were arrested after a disturbance, Monday night.
2 arrested after Davenport heavy police presence Monday night
One person was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday night on the Interstate 80 ramp to U.S....
1 killed in I-80 rollover crash in Davenport

Latest News

President Joe Biden stands in front of the flag of New Mexico as he speaks at the Arcosa Wind...
Biden wants to compensate New Mexico residents sickened by radiation during 1945 nuclear testing
Iowa’s Attorney General argues the EPA had 90 days to issue rules. Instead, it issued rules in...
Corn growers react to AG Brenna Bird’s E15 lawsuit
President Joe Biden speaks before signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah...
Utah man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden shot and killed as FBI served warrant
A Davenport couple is trying to raise awareness about a rare disorder after it led to her child...
Raising awareness for rare childhood disease
A Davenport couple is trying to raise awareness about a rare disorder after it led to her child...
Raising awareness for rare childhood disease