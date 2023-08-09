Traveling student art exhibition unveiled in northwest Illinois for first time

Illinois Art Education Association has curated this show for over 20 years but is visiting this part of the state for the first time.
Traveling student art exhibition unveiled in northwest Illinois for first time
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Student Art Exhibition, organized by the Illinois Art Education Association, is now located at Smith Studio and Gallery in Geneseo for the month of August, 2023.

David Smith discusses this student exhibit that features 44 pieces created by students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

The exhibition has been traveling around Illinois for the past year and has made eight stops so far, including the rotunda at the State Capitol. The association has curated this annual show for more than 20 years, but it’s the first time it has stopped in this part of Illinois.

Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 South State Street, Geneseo, is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The student exhibit is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case
Sushi Staples investigation.
‘Christmases will never be the same’: Odd comment led to tip that found boy’s body
James Maldonado and Xavier Walker were arrested after a disturbance, Monday night.
2 arrested after Davenport heavy police presence Monday night
One person was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday night on the Interstate 80 ramp to U.S....
1 killed in I-80 rollover crash in Davenport

Latest News

Bath Planet, Davenport, IA
Bath Planet
Bath Planet, Davenport, IA
Bath Planet
Sell-It Saturday returns to CASI
‘Sell It Saturday’ returns to CASI
Sell-It Saturday returns to CASI
'Sell-It Saturday' returns to CASI
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office identified the man killed in the crash and the woman...
Deputies identify Gladstone man killed in Henderson Co. UTV crash