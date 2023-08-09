Traveling student art exhibition unveiled in northwest Illinois for first time

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Student Art Exhibition, organized by the Illinois Art Education Association, is now located at Smith Studio and Gallery in Geneseo for the month of August, 2023.

David Smith discusses this student exhibit that features 44 pieces created by students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

The exhibition has been traveling around Illinois for the past year and has made eight stops so far, including the rotunda at the State Capitol. The association has curated this annual show for more than 20 years, but it’s the first time it has stopped in this part of Illinois.

Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 South State Street, Geneseo, is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The student exhibit is free and open to the public.

