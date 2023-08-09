University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital announces Kid Captains ahead of Kids Day at Kinnick, Saturday

2023-24 Kid Captains announced for Iowa Hawkeyes.
2023-24 Kid Captains announced for Iowa Hawkeyes.(University of Iowa)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Hawkeye’s first football game is less than a month away, and the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital has announced its 14th season of Kid Captains for the 2023-24 football season, just ahead of Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium.

Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium is set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 12. It’s an event that invites all of this season’s Kid Captains and their families to the stadium for the day for a special behind-the-scenes tour.

This year, two QCA Kid Captains were selected.

Madi Ramirez is from LeClaire and she will be honored on Oct. 14 at the Iowa at Wisconsin game, according to a media release from University of Iowa Health Care officials. Lincoln Veach is from Maquoketa and he will be honored at the Iowa at Northwestern game on Nov. 4.

“This year’s Kid Captains are simply amazing. I can’t wait for football fans to hear their incredible stories,” said Melissa Whisler, interim chief administrative officer of UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital. “These kids and their families represent everything we do and why we do it. They show us what it means to be brace and resilient in the face of illness and it is an honor to care for them at our hospital. We congratulate all of them on their selection to this year’s Kid Captain team.”

Additional 2023-24 Iowa football season Kid Captains include:

  • Gracelyn Springer
  • Nile Kron
  • Maggie Larson
  • Gabby Ford
  • Wyatt Rannals
  • Max Schlee
  • Bentley Erickson
  • Chloe Dinkla
  • Cooper Estenson
  • Nathan McDonald

The Kid Captains program started in 2009 as a partnership between the children’s hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes, the program honors pediatric patients by celebrating their incredible stories, according to the media release. This year’s Kid Captains were selected from 271 nominations from seven states.

More information about Kids Day can be seen, below.

