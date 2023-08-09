US nurse and daughter freed by kidnappers in Haiti nearly two weeks after abduction, aid agency says

In this undated photo provided by El Roi Haiti, Alix Dorsainvil, right, poses with her husband,...
In this undated photo provided by El Roi Haiti, Alix Dorsainvil, right, poses with her husband, Sandro Dorsainvil. Alix Dorsainvil, a nurse for El Roi Haiti, and her daughter were kidnapped on Thursday, July 27, the organization said. (Courtesy of El Roi Haiti via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An aid organization in Haiti says one of its staff and her daughter have been freed, nearly two weeks after they were kidnapped in the capital Port-au-Prince.

Witnesses told The Associated Press that armed men seized New Hampshire native Alix Dorsainvil and her little girl in late July from a clinic in a gang-controlled area of Port-au-Prince where Dorsainvil works.

The Christian group founded by Dorsainvil’s husband has offered medical care, education and other basic services to people in the country’s poorest areas.

Gang warfare has increasingly plagued Haiti since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The killing worsened criminal control of Haiti and the innocent are regularly killed, raped and held for ransom.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case
Sushi Staples investigation.
‘Christmases will never be the same’: Odd comment led to tip that found boy’s body
One person was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday night on the Interstate 80 ramp to U.S....
1 killed in I-80 rollover crash in Davenport
James Maldonado and Xavier Walker were arrested after a disturbance, Monday night.
2 arrested after Davenport heavy police presence Monday night

Latest News

MGN
Students First ESA applications approved in 96 of Iowa’s 99 counties
Students have been approved for ESAs in 96 of Iowa’s 99 counties. According to a media release,...
Students First ESA applications approved in 96 of Iowa’s 99 counties
Erin Patterson addresses media in Australia. Three of Patterson’s ex-in-laws have died and...
Wild mushrooms suspected of killing 3 who ate a family lunch together in Australia
Three people died and a fourth became critically ill after apparently eating wild mushrooms at...
Australia: Three dead after allegedly eating wild mushrooms at a family lunch