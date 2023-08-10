36th Tug Fest to be held in LeClaire, Port Byron

LECLAIRE, Iowa and PORT BYRON, Ill. (KWQC) - The 36th Tug Fest is set to begin this weekend.

The three-day event in two towns along the Mississippi River in LeClaire, Iowa and Port Byron, Illinois will run Aug. 10-12 with the different events held in each town throughout the weekend, full list of events can be found here for LeClaire and here for Port Byron.

“For the main event, the tug-of-war across the Mississippi River, we have a new development. There will be a barge keeping the rope out of the water to eliminate the current from favoring one side of the river over the other. You’re not going to want to miss this!” said LeClaire Tug Fest officials.

Who will take home the trophy this year? Join in for a fun-filled Tug Fest weekend.

For more information about Tug Fest LeClaire, visit https://tugfest.com/.

For more information about Tug Fest Port Byron, visit https://www.tugfest.org/.

