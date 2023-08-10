August 10, 2020 Derecho: A look back at the costliest thunderstorm event in US history

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - August 10th, 2020 is a day many soon won’t forget as a powerful line of thunderstorms, known as a derecho, brought 60 to 130 mph winds to parts of the TV6 viewing area.

Trees toppled onto homes and power lines, leading to more than 100-thousand power outages in the hours and days following the devastating storms.

While the Quad Cities started the day with sunshine, head and high humidity a line of severe thunderstorms began producing damage in parts of South Dakota and Nebraska around 8 o’clock that Monday morning.

The thunderstorms strengthened and expanded in coverage as they raced to the east, approaching eastern Iowa and western Illinois between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

The strongest winds, out of the more than 700-mile-long path of destruction, occurred in Cedar Rapids area, where 140 mph wind gusts destroyed an apartment complex on the south side of the city.

The 140 mph winds are equivalent to an EF-3 tornado, although the derecho’s wind speeds lasted a half hour tow 45 minutes as opposed to just a few minutes for a tornado.

While the winds weren’t as strong as the derecho tracked through the TV6 viewing area, they were strong enough to cause the widespread damage. Many areas had 80 mph+ winds including in Davenport, where the airport had wind gusts up to 86 mph.

There was an estimated 130 mph wind gust in Clinton, causing a 400 foot radio tower to collapse.

Farther east toward Princeton, Illinois, 110 mph winds snapped numerous power poles.

Derecho was first classified as a meteorological occurrence in the late 1800s by a University of Iowa physics professor. It’s a widespread, long-lived wind storm with a swath of damage at least 250 miles long and 50 miles wide.

The storm reports must include wind gusts of 58 mph or greater, with several 75 mph or great wind gusts embedded in the line. While many hadn’t heard of a derecho before 2020, they are more common than you might think.

Climatology from the Storm Prediction Center shows there is at least one derecho every year in eastern Iowa and western Illinois. The derecho in 2020 was one of 22, separate billion-dollar disasters that year. In fact, the derecho has become the costliest thunderstorm disaster in US history, causing $11 billion in damages and losses. Four people were killed.

Click here for a summary from the National Weather Service Quad Cities.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case
The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed...
Moline police give update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search
James Maldonado and Xavier Walker were arrested after a disturbance, Monday night.
2 arrested after Davenport heavy police presence Monday night
Hundreds gathered in April 2021 to remember 10-year-old Breasia Terrell at a balloon memorial...
Henry Dinkins opts to have judge decide fate

Latest News

Crossover at Kinnick Iowa Women's Basketball scrimmage.
Iowa Women’s Basketball to host ‘Crossover at Kinnick’
One in five mothers and one in seven fathers experience depression or anxiety during the...
New drug approved to treat postpartum depression
There was $11 billion in damage and losses across the 700+ mile path.
August 10, 2020 Derecho: A look back at the costliest thunderstorm event in US history
Government regulators just approved a new drug to treat postpartum depression, a condition that...
New drug approved for treating postpartum depression