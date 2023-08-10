CRIMESTOPPERS: Man wanted on attempted murder, firearm charges

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Raheem Houston, 30, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office on charges of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, willful injury, assault while participating in a felony, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, use of a weapon to commit a forcible felony, reckless use of a firearm and conspiracy.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Houston is 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

