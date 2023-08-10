CRIMESTOPPERS: Man wanted on possession of a stolen vehicle charge

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Rock Island Police are searching for Ryan Smith, 35, on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Smith is 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.