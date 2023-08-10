CRIMESTOPPERS: Men in Silvis spent $5K with woman’s stolen credit cards

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Silvis Police are searching for two men accused of stealing a woman’s wallet at Hy-Vee and using her credit cards to spend $5,000 at Walmart on June 29.

Police say one man distracted the woman while the other stole her wallet from her purse, which was sitting in her cart. The men changed clothes and used the cards to buy merchandise and gift/debit cards totaling over $5,000.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

