Deputies: 1 person died after motorcycle crash in Scott Co.

One person died after a motorcycle crash in rural Scott County, deputies say.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One person died after a motorcycle crash in rural Scott County, deputies say.

The Scott Emergency Communications Center received a call about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday for a report of two motorcycles that crashed near 23500 block of 220th Street, according to a media release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. 220th Street is in the Eastern part of Scott County and is blacktop from 240th Avenue for a short distance and then turns into a gravel road.

An on-scene investigation found two motorcycle riders from Kentucky were traveling the back roads and were unfamiliar with the area, deputies said.

One of the riders stated they came onto the gravel at about 50 to 55 MPH, deputies said. His riding partner, who was slightly ahead of him, lost control and when doing so was ejected off the motorcycle into the direct path of the other rider causing him to be run over.

Both riders were wearing helmets, according to deputies. CPR was conducted on scene and both riders were taken to an area hospital. One rider was unable to recover from his injuries and passed away at the hospital.

All names are pending family notifications., deputies said.

The Sheriff’s office said they were assisted by Leclaire police and Bettendorf Fire and Medic.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case
James Maldonado and Xavier Walker were arrested after a disturbance, Monday night.
2 arrested after Davenport heavy police presence Monday night
The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed...
Moline police give update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search
Hundreds gathered in April 2021 to remember 10-year-old Breasia Terrell at a balloon memorial...
Henry Dinkins opts to have judge decide fate

Latest News

One person died after a motorcycle crash in rural Scott County, deputies say.
Deputies: 1 person died after motorcycle crash in Scott Co.
There is a conditional level 2 risk of severe weather Friday.
First Alert Forecast: Storms likely early Friday with another potential round of strong storm late in the day
The 36th Tug Fest is set to begin this weekend.
36th Tug Fest to be held in LeClaire, Port Byron
A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
LIVE: Henry Dinkins murder trial began Thursday