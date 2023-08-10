Deputies: 1 person died after motorcycle crash in Scott Co.

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One person died after a motorcycle crash in rural Scott County, deputies say.

The Scott Emergency Communications Center received a call about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday for a report of two motorcycles that crashed near 23500 block of 220th Street, according to a media release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. 220th Street is in the Eastern part of Scott County and is blacktop from 240th Avenue for a short distance and then turns into a gravel road.

An on-scene investigation found two motorcycle riders from Kentucky were traveling the back roads and were unfamiliar with the area, deputies said.

One of the riders stated they came onto the gravel at about 50 to 55 MPH, deputies said. His riding partner, who was slightly ahead of him, lost control and when doing so was ejected off the motorcycle into the direct path of the other rider causing him to be run over.

Both riders were wearing helmets, according to deputies. CPR was conducted on scene and both riders were taken to an area hospital. One rider was unable to recover from his injuries and passed away at the hospital.

All names are pending family notifications., deputies said.

The Sheriff’s office said they were assisted by Leclaire police and Bettendorf Fire and Medic.

