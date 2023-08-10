Dinkins trial to begin Thursday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - 1,127 days.

That’s how long it will be between the day Breasia Terrell was reported missing and the trial for her accused killer.

Henry Dinkins is charged with kidnapping and murdering Breasia. After years of legal action, his trial will start Thursday in Scott County Court.

Ahead of the precedings, TV6 News took a look back at the last time Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford, spoke about the case.

It was in April of 2022, a little over a year after the remains of her daughter were found.

She touched on her family’s grief, detailing her own battle with survivor’s guilt and PTSD.

With numerous memorials around the Quad Cities, she also thanked the community for their support during a very difficult chapter in her life.

“With the loss of my daughter. I mean, it broke something inside me you know, it’s something that can never be fulfilled,” Lankford said. “The hardest battle that I ever had to fight my entire life ... Man, I wish it was over.”

Last year, Lankford said no matter the outcome of the trial, she will never fully know peace.

“What I want to see happen to him? Him get life,” Lankford said. “I would say death but that would be too easy. A lot of people are saying he needs to burn in hell, that he needs to die and he does. He does. But that would be too easy. He should sit and rot like I do. He should have to close his eyes like I do and wake up in the middle of the night in tears and sweat because of her face. That’s what he should have to feel because that’s what I feel every day. He should have to feel that. He should have to feel everything just like me. Because it hurts and it hurts so bad.”

On Tuesday, Dinkins opted for a bench trial, choosing to have a judge determine the outcome instead of a jury.

It starts Thursday at 9 a.m. with a ruling on some final motions. Opening statements are expected to start soon after.

If convicted, Dinkins faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

TV6 will be live-streaming the trial.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.