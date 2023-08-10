Dozens lined the streets demanding equal pay for teachers

KEWANEE, Ill. {KWQC} – Dozens lined the streets in front of the Kewanee School District’s Administration Office protesting for more pay for teachers and faculty.

Kewanee Education Association (KEA) members wore red shirts, chanted and made picket signs that said, “honk to support local teachers,” as cars passed by.

“We’re out here informational picketing today to show support for our bargaining team that’s been in negotiations since April,” said 4th Grade teacher and KEA Spokesperson, Jennifer Vickery. “We are out here to let the community know that we are struggling to get a fair contract. We need that fair contract so we can attract and retain the best quality teachers and staff for our students.”

KEA had been bargaining for a new contract with Kewanee Community Unit School District 229 (CUSD 229) officials since April 28 and entered federal mediation at the beginning of August.

“The support is so tremendous for us,” said Blackhawk College Associate Biology Professor, Isaac Stewart. “We’re not out here, just trying to get rich; we’re educators. We understand that there’s going to be a passion that goes into what we do. But we need to be able to support ourselves, our families, and having the support of the community behind that. It really means that we can do a better job, we can actually work towards improving our students’ lives.”

Vickory says that Kewanee teacher’s salaries have increased at less than half the rate of other teachers across the state of Illinois over the last five years. Meanwhile the Kewanee community school district says that teachers hired before the 20-17, 20-18 school year, have seen around 24% increase in their salaries over that time.

“We are very, very hopeful that we will get a fair contract before school starts,” said Vickery. “However, we are willing to do whatever it takes to get the best contract for our members and to do what’s best for our students and for our community.”

According to the Illinois Education Association, KEA represents over 200 teachers, counselors, bus drivers, classroom aides, secretaries, cafeteria workers and tech employees assisting the near 2,000 students in CUSD 229.

Kewanee School District leaders say the minimum salary for teachers in the district is higher than the Illinois state minimum for this year. Vickory says that if an agreement cannot be reached by the start of the school year, teachers and staff do not plan to strike and will work under their current contract.

