‘A huge need for referees’

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - In early August, a group of about 30 referees are huddled together and prepped for the upcoming football season together.

[It’s] a way for the state to put out rule interpretations, mechanics, and updates to the rules. That allows us to officiate the game consistently across the state,” said Carl Freeman, an Illinois High School Association clinician.

It’s the Illinois High School Association’s (IHSA) level 2 football clinic. It’s held annually, and according to Freeman, IHSA officials are required to go once every three years.

“It’s for all of us to be on the same page, and what we are telling coaches to teach their players,” Freeman said. “It helps us to administer the game effectively every Friday or Saturday as the case may be, so that the confusion isn’t there on the coach’s part or the players’ part.”

The number of high school sports referees has dwindled in recent years. According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, nearly 50,000 people have stopped officiating high school sports since the 2018-2019 season.

“We’re starting to see numbers creep back up, but we are still dealing with officials that are aging, and we don’t have enough younger officials coming in to fill their roles as they retire,” Freeman said.

Aaron Frey is in his second year as an IHSA official. He said the idea of unruly fans did not deter him from putting on the stripes.

“You kind of go into it knowing it’s gonna be part of the territory, but it’s one of the things you put in the back of your head and don’t worry about it at the moment,” Frey said. “For the most part, the players, the coaches, the people who are around the game, and on the field, they understand the need for officials.”

For both Freeman and Frey, they said becoming a referee was the right call.

“You’re giving back to communities and students, and I didn’t think there was any better way to be a servant for the game than being an official and putting on some stripes,” Frey said.

“I fell in love with [officiating]. There is a need across all sports, and I don’t talk to many people who ever regret doing it,” Freeman said.

