Iowa Women’s Basketball to host ‘Crossover at Kinnick’

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - For the first time in program history, the University of Iowa women’s basketball team will host an outdoor scrimmage at Kinnick Stadium.

The event, ‘Crossover at Kinnick’ will be held on Sun. Oct. 15 at 3 p.m. at Kinnick, 825 Stadium Drive, where the Hawkeyes will face DePaul, according to a media release from a spokesperson with Hawkeye Sports. Iowa women’s basketball season ticket holders from 2022 will have access to purchase tickets at 9 a.m. on Aug. 15, followed by UI contributors and football season ticket holders on Aug. 16 and general public on Aug. 17.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, officials said.

“We’re super excited to play in front of the best fans in the country inside Kinnick Stadium,” Senior Hawkeye Gabbie Marshall said. “We’re thankful to have an administration that gives us this platform to elevate our sport.”

A limited number of ‘Rain or Shine’ tickers will also be sold at $20 that will allow fans to attend the event at Kinnick or Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in case weather forces the game to be played indoors, according to a media release. Kinnick only reserved seat tickets will be $10 for adults, $5 for students, and youth, age 18-and-under. Football stadium premium seat holders will be contacted separately and provided an opportunity to purchase tickets to the event.

If the ‘Crossover at Kinnick’ event is moved to Carver-Hawkeye Arena due to inclement weather, Iowa Athletics says that they will accommodate only those who purchased a $20 ‘Rain or Shine’ ticket.

According to the media release, tickets for Carver-Hawkeye Arena will be general admission. Ticket purchasers will not be refunded, those who purchased a Kinnick only ticket will receive a commemorative digital souvenir from the event if weather prevents it from being held in Kinnick.

Ticket holders should be advised that when choosing seats, the basketball court layout is subject to change, officials added.

Officials say the contest will broadcast on B1G+ and the Hawkeye Radio Network.

The 2023-24 Iowa women’s basketball regular season starts Nov. 6 when the Hawkeyes host Fairleigh Dickinson.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.