The Market: Sidewalk Sale

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Katie Thompson with The Market: A Journey To Joy discusses the shop’s upcoming sidewalk sale.

Sidewalk Sale information:

When? Friday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where? 1800 7th Avenue, Moline, Ill.

The Market: A Journey To Joy Information:

Address- 1800 7th Avenue, Moline, Ill.

Hours: Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Website: https://www.themarketajourneytojoy.com/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.