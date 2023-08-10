The Market: Sidewalk Sale
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Katie Thompson with The Market: A Journey To Joy discusses the shop’s upcoming sidewalk sale.
Sidewalk Sale information:
When? Friday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where? 1800 7th Avenue, Moline, Ill.
The Market: A Journey To Joy Information:
Hours: Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.
Website: https://www.themarketajourneytojoy.com/
