Moline PD conducts training exercise to ‘prepare for the worst’

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - “Training for our worst, so we can be at our best.” That’s what the Moline Police Department says they were doing while conducting a training exercise in downtown Moline Wednesday morning near the I-74 River Bridge.

Officials with Moline Police Department say the training was a combined effort with the City of East Moline Police Department and QCComm 911, along with assistance from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, Davenport Police Department and the Bettendorf Police Department.

Officials added that the training involves every level of the police department and the training lasted over seven hours.

“Training under pressure in real life scenarios prepares our entire department to be ready at any moment for any situation,” a spokesperson for Moline Police Department stated.

