More sun after foggy morning

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A dense fog advisory is in effect across the entire area this morning until 9am leading to low visibility and wet roads. While drizzle and mist will be around, measurable rain is not expected. Once the fog clears up we will have mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. Our next system will arrive on Friday. While we have the chance for strong/severe weather in the afternoon, it will all depend on what happens with the morning round of showers and clouds. If clouds linger we won’t have strong storms, if we get sun then all modes of severe weather are possible. Thus, with low confidence I’m holding off on a First Alert Day. Highs will be in the 80s this weekend with another chance for rain by Sunday evening.

TODAY: AM Fog. High: 87º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few showers by sunrise. Low: 67º Winds: SW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Afternoon storms?. High: 88º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.