New drug approved to treat postpartum depression

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Government regulators just approved a new drug to treat postpartum depression, a condition that can occur during pregnancy or after giving birth.

Dr. Bill Langley says the Zuranolone and help reconnect the brain to treat depression and is shown to work better than current anti-depressants. Signs of postpartum depression include sadness, inability to perform daily tasks and lack of motivation. In some cases it can be serious and put the health of the mom or baby at risk.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.