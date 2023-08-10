New drug approved to treat postpartum depression

By Marcia Lense
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Government regulators just approved a new drug to treat postpartum depression, a condition that can occur during pregnancy or after giving birth.

Dr. Bill Langley says the Zuranolone and help reconnect the brain to treat depression and is shown to work better than current anti-depressants. Signs of postpartum depression include sadness, inability to perform daily tasks and lack of motivation. In some cases it can be serious and put the health of the mom or baby at risk.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case
The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed...
Moline police give update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search
James Maldonado and Xavier Walker were arrested after a disturbance, Monday night.
2 arrested after Davenport heavy police presence Monday night
Hundreds gathered in April 2021 to remember 10-year-old Breasia Terrell at a balloon memorial...
Henry Dinkins opts to have judge decide fate

Latest News

Crossover at Kinnick Iowa Women's Basketball scrimmage.
Iowa Women’s Basketball to host ‘Crossover at Kinnick’
August 2020 Derecho
August 10, 2020 Derecho: A look back at the costliest thunderstorm event in US history
There was $11 billion in damage and losses across the 700+ mile path.
August 10, 2020 Derecho: A look back at the costliest thunderstorm event in US history
Government regulators just approved a new drug to treat postpartum depression, a condition that...
New drug approved for treating postpartum depression