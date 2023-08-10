SHERIFF: Woman missing out of Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman reported missing.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Kelly Barlow was last seen walking westbound on Highway 2 by Appleberry Orchard on Monday evening around 5:30 p.m. Deputies say Barlow was wearing a pink or flesh colored shirt, black carpi’s and a purse with a long strap.

Additionally, deputies say Barlow had been seen walking westbound on Highway 2 west of Golden Road on Sunday at 12:45 p.m.

The Facebook post asks that anyone who knows the location of Kelly to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Department at 319-372-1152 ext. 3313.

Kelly Barlow has been reported missing according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. (kwqc)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.