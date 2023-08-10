Village of Rapids City boil order

RAPIDS CITY, Ill. (KWQC) - A precautionary boil order has been issued for the Village of Rapids City.

Thursday at 3:15 p.m., the village issued a boil order for water users on 7th Avenue, 7th Avenue A and all residents from 7th Avenue to Route 84 on 17th Street, according to a statement form village officials. At present, water services have been disabled to these affected residents.

Once services are restored, the water in the distribution system is subject to bacteriological contamination, which may cause a number of waterborne diseases, officials said. Residents will be advised after bacteriological samples show that the water is safe for consuming.

Officials ask all residents to restrict their water consumption until further notice.

Residents in the affected area are encouraged to bring all water for drinking and cooking to a rolling boil for at least five minutes once water service is restored until further notice, the media release concluded.

