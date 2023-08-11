1 injured in Rock Island County motorcycle crash

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured in an early morning motorcycle crash Friday.

Rock Island County sheriff’s deputies responded at 1:23 p.m. to 21000 block of Illinois Route 2 and 92 in rural Port Byron.

According to deputies, a passerby noticed a motorcycle that crashed in the middle of the road. The driver, a man, was lying in the middle of the roadway.

He was transported by MedForce to Iowa City for life-threatening injuries. His condition was unknown Friday morning.

The crash is under investigation.

