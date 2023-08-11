1 injured in Rock Island County motorcycle crash

One person was injured in an early morning motorcycle crash Friday in Rock Island County.
One person was injured in an early morning motorcycle crash Friday in Rock Island County.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured in an early morning motorcycle crash Friday.

Rock Island County sheriff’s deputies responded at 1:23 p.m. to 21000 block of Illinois Route 2 and 92 in rural Port Byron.

According to deputies, a passerby noticed a motorcycle that crashed in the middle of the road. The driver, a man, was lying in the middle of the roadway.

He was transported by MedForce to Iowa City for life-threatening injuries. His condition was unknown Friday morning.

The crash is under investigation.

