2nd annual Big Steps for Little Feet-Walk to End Child Abuse set for Aug. 19

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -Brantley’s Wings’ second annual fundraiser ‘Big Steps for Little Feet--Walk to End Child Abuse will be held on Aug. 19 from 10 am. to 2 p.m. at Clinton’s Riverview Park, 303 Riverview Drive, Clinton.

For more information and to get registered, visit https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=138671

Brantley’s Wings is also having a one-day Helping Hands Fundraiser at Applebee’s Grill and Bar, 2414 Lincoln Way, Clinton, all day on Aug. 8. Supporters are encouraged to dine at (or get carryout) from Applebee’s and order off the special menu. In turn, the non-profit will get 50% of the proceeds.

For more information about Brantley’s Wings, visit the website at https://brantleyswings.org/ or call 563-219-0824.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.