2nd annual Big Steps for Little Feet-Walk to End Child Abuse set for Aug. 19

It’s a benefit fundraiser for Brantley’s Wings that will be held at Clinton’s Riverview Park
Brantley's Wings: Big Steps for Little Feet fundraiser
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -Brantley’s Wings’ second annual fundraiser ‘Big Steps for Little Feet--Walk to End Child Abuse will be held on Aug. 19 from 10 am. to 2 p.m. at Clinton’s Riverview Park, 303 Riverview Drive, Clinton.

For more information and to get registered, visit https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=138671

Brantley’s Wings is also having a one-day Helping Hands Fundraiser at Applebee’s Grill and Bar, 2414 Lincoln Way, Clinton, all day on Aug. 8. Supporters are encouraged to dine at (or get carryout) from Applebee’s and order off the special menu. In turn, the non-profit will get 50% of the proceeds.

For more information about Brantley’s Wings, visit the website at https://brantleyswings.org/ or call 563-219-0824.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case
The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed...
Moline police give update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search
A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Friday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
James Maldonado and Xavier Walker were arrested after a disturbance, Monday night.
2 arrested after Davenport heavy police presence Monday night

Latest News

Chemo Care Bag example from Gilda's Club of the QC
Gilda’s Club’s the Quad Cities’ ‘chemo care bags’ and upcoming special events
Quad Cities River Bandits fundraiser set for Aug. 13 from 5-7 p.m. at Bowlmor Lanes, Davenport.
‘Bowling with The Bandits’ to raise money for team scholarship program
Dave Heller, QC River Bandits
‘Bowling with The Bandits’ to raise money for team scholarship program
Big Steps for Little Feet fundraiser in Clinton, IA.
Brantley's Wings: Big Steps for Little Feet fundraiser