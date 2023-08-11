Alpha pharmacy wins national award

ALPHA, Ill. (KWQC) - A rural pharmacy in Illinois put their name on the map after winning the Good Neighbor Pharmacy of the year award. Alwood pharmacy emerged as a finalist from a field of more than 4,900 nominations representing more than 800 pharmacies.

The pharmacy has been a staple in Alpha for over 40 years.

“I can’t believe how this small little town of Alpha has rallied around our store,” said Donna Merideth owner and pharmacist of Alwood. “Very loyal customers, and I think they’re celebrating, you know, just as much as we are”

The Good Neighbor Pharmacy award highlights top independent pharmacies within the Good Neighbor Pharmacy network that display excellence in patient care, community outreach, and innovative pharmacy practice.

With the pharmacy being located in a rural town, Merideth says having an independent pharmacy is vital for patients in the area.

“I think it provides a service that’s really necessary to the patients in small towns,” said Merideth. “They trust the local pharmacy, they can walk in, they can ask me questions., and it’s really an integral part of their whole health care picture.”

Being a small independent pharmacy might be tough, but Merideth says they compete well with big name pharmacies.

“We offer the same services,” said Merideth. “We are full service pharmacy, we take all insurances, but I think the biggest difference is our customer service. Patients can walk in and out of my store, and they are friends. They are not numbers, and they can get in and out really quick.”

Even though the population is small, the community support for the pharmacy is large.

“It was a big surprise,” said Merideth. “We were super excited, but it was triggered by just nomination from the community. I just want to thank all of my customers and the people in the community and their families for voting for us and for making us number one.”

Alwood pharmacy is the first pharmacy in Illinois to receive the award.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.