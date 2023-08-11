Bless the Block Backpack event set for Sunday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -A Bless the Block Backpack event will be 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Grace City Church, 1925 5th Ave., Rock Island.

An invitation has been issued to the community from Argrow’s House and Grace City Church to join the fourth year of their annual celebration of local families with a back-to-school party and distribution of free school supplies.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to enjoy food, face painting, a bounce house, games, and more.

All are welcome at the event, regardless of age or residency. Volunteers and organizers have backpacks filled with supplies ready for non-traditional, adult students as well.

Last year, 125 backpacks were given away. Organizers aim to double that number and give away 250 backpacks stuffed with supplies at this year’s event. Donations have been collected from community members and organizations.

The event is organized by Grace City Church, a nondenominational church, and Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope, a healing house that offers free services for survivors of domestic violence and abuse.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.