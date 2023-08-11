‘Bowling with The Bandits’ to raise money for team scholarship program

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad Cities River Bandits are hosting a special fundraiser this weekend while using sporting equipment that is not those used in baseball. And you can join the team to raise money for an important cause.

Dave Heller, majority owner and managing partner, Quad Cities River Bandits, encourages the audience to participate with his team in “Bowling with The Bandits” coming up on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 5-7 p.m. at Bowlmor Lanes, 2952 Brady Street, Davenport.

It’s an opportunity to bowl with a Bandits’ player or staff member. Registration includes a ticket to the Aug. 13 game at Modern Woodmen Park, bowling, shoe rental, pizza and wings, and soft drinks.

Proceeds benefit Bandit Scholars’ scholarship program which assists students with tuition, an internship with the team, and is backed up by the “learn, earn, and return” philosophy.

Registration is $45/individual, $80/pair, or $140/foursome. To register, email dan@riverbandits.com or call 563-333-2741.

