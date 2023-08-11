‘Bowling with The Bandits’ to raise money for team scholarship program

The fundraiser is set for Aug. 13 at Davenport’s Bowlmor Lanes
‘Bowling with The Bandits’ to raise money for team scholarship program
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad Cities River Bandits are hosting a special fundraiser this weekend while using sporting equipment that is not those used in baseball. And you can join the team to raise money for an important cause.

Dave Heller, majority owner and managing partner, Quad Cities River Bandits, encourages the audience to participate with his team in “Bowling with The Bandits” coming up on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 5-7 p.m. at Bowlmor Lanes, 2952 Brady Street, Davenport.

It’s an opportunity to bowl with a Bandits’ player or staff member. Registration includes a ticket to the Aug. 13 game at Modern Woodmen Park, bowling, shoe rental, pizza and wings, and soft drinks.

Proceeds benefit Bandit Scholars’ scholarship program which assists students with tuition, an internship with the team, and is backed up by the “learn, earn, and return” philosophy.

Registration is $45/individual, $80/pair, or $140/foursome. To register, email dan@riverbandits.com or call 563-333-2741.

Quad Cities River Bandits fundraiser set for Aug. 13 from 5-7 p.m. at Bowlmor Lanes, Davenport.
Quad Cities River Bandits fundraiser set for Aug. 13 from 5-7 p.m. at Bowlmor Lanes, Davenport.(Quad Cities River Bandits)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case
The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed...
Moline police give update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search
A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Friday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
James Maldonado and Xavier Walker were arrested after a disturbance, Monday night.
2 arrested after Davenport heavy police presence Monday night

Latest News

Chemo Care Bag example from Gilda's Club of the QC
Gilda’s Club’s the Quad Cities’ ‘chemo care bags’ and upcoming special events
Dave Heller, QC River Bandits
‘Bowling with The Bandits’ to raise money for team scholarship program
Big Steps for Little Feet fundraiser in Clinton, IA.
2nd annual Big Steps for Little Feet-Walk to End Child Abuse set for Aug. 19
Big Steps for Little Feet fundraiser in Clinton, IA.
Brantley's Wings: Big Steps for Little Feet fundraiser